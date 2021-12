SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of people lined up at Capitol Books in downtown Sacramento Saturday for a booking signing by Governor Gavin Newsom.

This week, Newsom released the children’s book titled, “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit,” which tells the story of Ben, a kid who loves baseball and wants to fit in at school — even when his dyslexia sometimes holds him back.

At Saturday’s event, Newsom shared his experience with dyslexia. About 50 people attended.

The book is on sale now.