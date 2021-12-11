SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — A major storm is headed toward Northern California this weekend, promising to drop heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the region.

Forecasters say the storm is on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco Saturday night and bring light rain. The heaviest rainfall is expected to come Sunday night into Monday morning as the storm spreads east and south.

Pacific Gas & Electric is sending crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of electricity outages. On Friday, they said they had stockpiled extra power poles, power lines, transformers and other electric equipment.

“This strong storm has the potential to cause power outages due to significant rain, gusty winds and heavy snow in the mountains. Our meteorology team is closely tracking the forecast and working with our crews in the field to ensure we’re ready to restore power safely and as quickly as possible,” PG&E director of meteorology and fire science Scott Strenfel said in a press release.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned people in the Sierra Nevada to prepare for days of snowfall “that will likely be remembered for years to come,” and Caltrans discouraged mountain travel as the major winter storm will have periods of heavy snow, thundersnow and whiteout conditions.

The National Weather Service reported downed tree limbs and power outages are also possible.

