LOOMIS (CBS13) — One of the Placer County Sheriff’s K-9s, Axel, escaped while spending time with a sitter, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Axel escaped from his dog sitter at 7 p.m. Saturday in the neighborhood of Horseshoe Bar Road and Auburn Folsom.

Deputies are asking anyone in the area to be on the lookout for the dog, who they say will respond to his name.

If found, please contact dispatch at 530-886-5375 and ask for Sergeant Scofield.