SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Significant rain and heavy mountain snow are forecast for the second half of the weekend and next week.

In the Valley, dry conditions with cold overnight temperatures are expected into Saturday. Another night of cold temperatures is expected tonight with frost potential again across the Central Valley by early Saturday.

Heavy rain and very heavy mountain snow are forecasted across much of interior Northern California, starting on Saturday. Around 9:30-10 p.m., the rain will begin moving in from the ocean. We’ll then start to see rain across the northern region, with snow moving into the Sierra.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., the storm door opens and we’ll start to see an atmospheric river pouring in with rain, snow, and wind. In the valley, we’ll see wind gusting up to 30 mph from the south, and in the high country, we’ll see wind topping 60 mph along some of the highest ridges.

Here are the projected computer-model estimates of precipitation totals when it’s all done:

South Lake Tahoe: 8.84″

Grass Valley: 8.32″

Truckee: 8.28″

San Andreas: 6.24″

Auburn: 6.90″

Santa Rosa: 5.46″

Ukiah: 4.83″

Sacramento: 4.77″

Redding: 4.69″

Marysville: 4.60″

San Francisco: 4.45″

Fairfield: 4.21″

Chico: 3.72″

Modesto: 3.23″

Stockton: 2.75″

The City of Sacramento has set up overnight centers for unsheltered residents. One shelter is at City Hall Lobby, 915 I St., and the other at Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd. Hours are 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

In preparation for the storm, some areas are providing sandbags for residents. Here’s a list: