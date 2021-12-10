SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was shot and killed in Sacramento County on Tuesday has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of Carmichael.
At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of gunshots and a scream at an apartment complex on the 5900 block of Van Alstine Avenue in Sacramento County.READ MORE: Snapchat Scandal And Explicit Photo Leads To Calls For Patterson Mayor’s Resignation
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Deputies started life-saving measures and continued until paramedics could take him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man later died.READ MORE: 'Like Nothing We've Ever Seen': Retailers Reeling As Thieves Ransack Multiple Stores In Woodland And Davis
The investigation into the man’s shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.MORE NEWS: School Threats A Daily Occurrence; Local Districts Concerned