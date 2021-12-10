SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The city of Sacramento has chosen its next police chief.

The Sacramento Police Department made the announcement on social media Friday that the new chief will be Deputy Chief of Operations Kathy Lester, a 27-year-old veteran of the Department.

Lester will be the Department’s 46th chief and the first woman to hold the position.

“I am humbled by this appointment and by the opportunity to serve our residents in this role,” Lester said in a statement. “I joined the Sacramento Police Department because of its reputation for community-based policing, and that spirit of community and collaboration has long been instilled in me. I look forward to continuing the ongoing work by the Sacramento Police Department to make our city a place where everyone feels safe, secure and protected.”

Chief Daniel Hahn in August made public his plan to retire at the end of the year. He’s served in the position for four years.

Here’s what Darrell Steinberg had to say about the appointment.

“Kathy Lester is not just a home-grown talent and a historic appointment; she is 100 percent the right person to lead this department at this time, displaying an unparalleled breadth of experience as well as the values critical to our communities,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “I know she will be terrific in this position and continue the high standards set by Chief Hahn.”