SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento Community Development Department will soon begin taking applications for its 2022 Planning Academy, which aims to educate and involve Sacramento residents, business owners, and community leaders in the city’s planning process.

The free, eleven-week virtual course, which starts on March 7, 2022, gives participants a foundation in city planning fundamentals and covers a wide range of planning and development-related topics and issues.

“Planning Academy equips Sacramentans to become strong advocates for a well-planned community,” said Tom Pace, the City’s Community Development Director. “Some of our graduates have gone on to serve on City commissions and even City Council.”

Affordable housing, environmental justice, zoning and land use, inclusive economic development, transportation, and climate action planning are just a few of the topics discussed.

“This is an exciting time to learn more about City Planning as the 2040 General Plan is soon to be completed and many other notable projects are happening in Sacramento,” said Greg Sandlund, City’s Planning Director. “Planning staff is looking forward to being back in the classroom virtually after not being able to provide this learning opportunity in 2021.”

Since its founding in 2002, the Planning Academy has graduated over 300 Sacramento residents, business owners, and community leaders.

From March 7 through May 16, 2022, classes will be held online on eleven weeknight nights and in-person on two Saturday mornings, followed by a graduation and a special presentation to the City Council.

Applications will be available on December 13, 2021, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022. Residents and business owners in Sacramento are encouraged to apply online. Visit the Planning Academy page for a link to the application and more information about the Academy.