STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been shot and killed by Stockton police officers after he allegedly fired at police outside of police headquarters.

The shooting happened around 8: 30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street, according to a police department statement. Police say the man arrived at the parking lot and began firing a semi-automatic handgun. Several police officers then shot the man, hitting him. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man deceased.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more cases like this, not just in our area — whether it be ambushes or assaults on police officers or their building or operations buildings. We’ve been seeing an increase of this really nationally and it’s extremely concerning,” said Stockton Police Chief Scott Jones.

Jones said police were forced to fire. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, but it wasn’t until he charged at officers that they opened fire, said Chief Jones.

No officers were injured during the incident. There were civilians outside the headquarters at the time but they were also unharmed, Jones says.

The incident is now under investigation.