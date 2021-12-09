SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of shooting and killing a man on I-5 in Sacramento earlier this week appeared before a judge Thursday.

Thirty-three-year-old David Perry appeared in a Sacramento County courtroom where a judge formally outlined the murder charges against him.

On Monday afternoon, 60-year-old Lufino Mejorado was shot while driving his Dodge Ram truck on southbound I-5 near Richards Boulevard. Witnesses reported seeing a white Mercedes chasing the truck. Perry, who was believed to be in the Mercedes, allegedly pulled up to Mejorado and shot multiple times. Mejorado was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Perry was arrested on Tuesday by the CHP.

A friend of Mejorado told CBS13 he was strong in his faith and a family man.

Perry was appointed a public defender at Thursday’s hearing and the case was continued until next month.