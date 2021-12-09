Sac State Breakdance Club
For Online Classes and Merch:
http://www.vincanitv.com
Instagram: @bboyvincanity
Winters Holiday Bazaar
Steady Eddy’s Coffee House
5 E Main Street #A, Winters
Bikes for Baggers
@TeamDreamrides
@Dreamridesjim
http://www.TeamDreamrides.com
http://www.Dreamridesmotorcycles.com
Team Dreamrides Bike Night on December 18th for the 3rd annual Harley Davidson Motorcycle giveaway. Donate a new bicycle for any aged child to receive a raffle ticket. Unlimited entries!
Cookies & Cocoa with Santa
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
3407 Altos Ave
Sacramento
Tomorrow
10am – 12pm
* Proof of Vaccination Required (5 & older)
Jack & Jill of America, Sacramento Chapter
http://www.jjsac.org/
https://www.facebook.com/jjsac2
Instagram: @jackandjillsac
Dusty Baker
http://www.bakerfamilywines.com
916-873-8863
Toll-Free 855-722-WINE(9463)
https://Facebook.com/Bakerfamilywines
https://www.instagram.com/baker_family_wines/
Shop Drycleaners
110 N San Joaquin St
Stockton
We’re open Thursday, Friday & Saturday @ 11AM-9PM
(925) 481-1759
http://www.Instagram.com/shopdrycleaners
Antelope Rock
http://www.facebook.com/groups/785761348992095/?ref=share
Antelope Community Page
http://www.facebook.com/groups/antelopecommunity/
New in the Neighborhood: Dance Studio
http://www.repertoireredefined.com
Instagram.com/repertoireredefined
Facebook.com/repertoireredefined
Twin Cities Tack
12725 Herald
209.748.1948
IG: twincitiestack