EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office has issued a criminal complaint detailing the criminal charges against two men accused of starting the devastating Caldor Fire.

David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with three counts of reckless arson, and two weapon charges, including manufacturing a machine gun and possessing a silencer.

The father and son are being held in jail on $1 million bail each. They will be arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The fire burned 221,835 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, and injured five people.