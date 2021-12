Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisIn this edition of Johnnie's Jams, we say goodbye to Producer Corey. Director Jonathan Meris dedicates these JAMS to Corey as it is his last day on Good Day Sacramento. With that said, Director Jonathan Meris shares his favorite memory of Corey. Do you know these JAMS??

1 hour ago

Question of the DayCheck out today's Question of the Day

1 hour ago

Woodshop Toys for KidsOur photographer Dave Grashoff is at Gold Oak Elementary in Placerville where their students are getting handmade toys from El Dorado High School students. See how their wood working craft helps these kids in a positive way.

1 hour ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show

1 hour ago

The Pinned Up Doll: Bridal BoxesJulissa Ortiz is in Rancho Cordova and she's with The Pinned Up Doll where she is using her vintage inspired designs and making bridal boxes! Check out her awesome products!

1 hour ago