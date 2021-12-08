STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been shot and killed by Stockton police officers after he allegedly fired at police outside of police headquarters.
The shooting happened around 8: 30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street, according to a police department statement. Police say the man arrived at the parking lot and began shooting. Several police officers then shot the man, hitting him. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man deceased.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The incident is now under investigation.
No further information is available.