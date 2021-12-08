SAN MATEO (CBS13/AP) — Scott Peterson will be in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday expected to be resentenced to life without parole for killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son in 2002.

Peterson was on death row for 15 years and had the penalty tossed last year by the California Supreme Court, which found the judge in his trial made a series of errors in jury selection. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager had also previously said they would not reseek the death penalty if a new trial is granted.

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be brief but could be emotional, with statements from some family members of 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed carrying the boy the couple planned to name Connor.

Up to 16 of her family and friends are to be seated in the jury box, and up to 16 of his supporters elsewhere in the courtroom.

Prosecutors say they expect either written or spoken statements from Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, and her brother and sister, Brent Rocha and Amy Rocha.

Defense attorney Pat Harris said Tuesday that Peterson is prepared to speak if the judge allows it, something Peterson didn’t do during his initial trial and sentencing.

Peterson continues to fight to have his conviction overturned based on allegations that a juror in his trial lied when she filled out a juror questionnaire.

He is expected to be back in court in February to determine if he will get a new trial based on the allegations.