NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department has released the booking photo of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a family of four in Nevada County.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Kelley was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 80 near Yuba Gap in the Sierra. Kelley was on probation for a previous DUI at the time of the crash.

A family of five from North Highlands was in the other vehicle. All of them were killed except for a four-year-old boy.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s office has filed charges of four counts of murder against Kelley. Read the full criminal complaint here.