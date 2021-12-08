STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been shot and killed by Stockton police officers after he allegedly fired his gun in the police department parking lot.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street, according to a police department statement. Police say the man went to the front parking lot of the police department and began to fire his gun, say police. Stockton officers then shot the man, hitting him. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man deceased.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The incident is now under investigation.

No further information is available.