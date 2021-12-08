SONORA (CBS13) – A man was has been arrested for murder after deputies found the body of another man inside of a Toulumne County storage unit.

On October 7, 2021, detectives investigating a missing person case searched Purely Storage in Sonora and found the body of a deceased male inside the storage unit, according to a statement from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Craig Arthur Hale of Twain Harte.

During the course of their investigation, which lasted several weeks, detectives say they identified the suspect as 49-year-old Steven Mathew Berrigan. He has been charged with murder, stealing the victim’s vehicle, and identity theft. He is being held in the Tuolumne County Dambacher Detention Center, the sheriff’s department says.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective J. Lee at (209) 694-2955.