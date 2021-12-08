EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men are under arrest, accused of starting the Caldor Fire earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced that father and son David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with reckless arson in connection with the fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres in El Dorado and Amador Counties.

The two men are accused of violating section 452 of the California Penal Code, commonly referred to as “reckless arson,” which caused inhabited properties to burn and resulted in great bodily injury to multiple victims. Unlike arson, reckless arson charge can be filed against someone who sets a fire without intending to.

Total #caldorfire damages and losses according to @forestservice 1,003 structures destroyed, 5 injuries confirmed fire personnel & civilians. @CBSSacramento — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) December 9, 2021

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office worked together with the USDA Forest Service, Cal Fire, the California Department of Justice and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab to investigate the cause of the Caldor Fire.

The fire started on the evening of August 14, 2021, and was active for 67 days. It was announced contained on October 21, but not before it burned 221,835 acres, including nearly the entire community of Grizzly Flats.

The fire spanned three counties: El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine Counties.