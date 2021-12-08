ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Two teens in Elk Grove were arrested and cited Wednesday for allegedly making threats against their school over social media.

On Tuesday, authorities investigated threats made over Instagram against Laguna Creek High School. Then on Wednesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Resource Team identified a 16-year-old male student and a 16-year-old female student at the school as the ones who allegedly made the threats, which were made on Instagram, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The female student was arrested and cited with a misdemeanor charge of disturbing a public school. The 16-year-old male student was arrested and cited for threatening public officials, and public employees and preventing them from performing their duties. Although these charges could be felonies or misdemeanors, the teens are being charged with misdemeanors.

Both teens were released to their families with a promise to appear in court at a future date.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).