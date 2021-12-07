UPDATE: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the assistance of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, have arrested Dizon on child abduction charges.

On December 3, Reychel Dizon, 37, was arrested in Las Vegas on two felony counts of child abduction, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says. Dizon will be extradited to Sacramento County where she will be held at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

[Previous story dated August 28, 2019 below]

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sacramento County children who were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother have been found safe, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement.

On Monday, Six-year-old Cheriya Dizon and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans – were allegedly taken from Fite Elementary school by their mother, Reychel Dizon, who does not have custody of them, authorities said.

**LOCATED** AT-RISK MISSING JUVENILES – PARENTAL ABDUCTION Late last night, the Sacramento Police Department located Cheriya and Aaron during a call for service in downtown Sacramento. Both children were safe and unharmed. https://t.co/Q6JrCTUHDp pic.twitter.com/IISYtPos3e — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 28, 2019

Cheriya and Aaron were located by law enforcement in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday night and have since been united with their custodial parent.

Dizon was not with the children when they were found. She is still considered a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.