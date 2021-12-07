SAN MATEO (CBS13) — Scott Peterson will be in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday expected to be resentenced to life without parole for killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son in 2002.

Peterson was on death row for 15 years and had the penalty tossed last year by the California Supreme Court, which found the judge in his trial made a series of errors in jury selection.

Peterson continues to fight to have his conviction overturned based on allegations that a juror in his trial lied when she filled out a juror questionnaire.

He is expected to be back in court in February to determine if he will get a new trial based on the allegations.

Prosecutors had also previously said they would not reseek the death penalty if a new trial is granted.