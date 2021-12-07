SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is clearing out dozens of vehicles used by the homeless community from a business park.

Officials cite vehicle violations as the reason why.

The city ordered 160 vehicles to clear from this industrial park last week, and Monday, the city sent crews to tow many of the vehicles and trailers that were still there.

“They want us to go somewhere, but we don’t know where ‘where’ is,” said Sarah Gerard.

Sarah, her companion Jonathon, and their dog, Odin, were out Tuesday picking up the last of their belongings. They’re moving again. She says it’s become part of her life.

“Every couple of months, we have to find somewhere else to go,” she said.

Sarah was one of 18 people who had their trailers towed by City Code Enforcement, Monday.

Last week, the city cited 160 vehicles parked along Commerce Circle, enforcing a state and local vehicle code that says abandoned, immobilized or vehicles with expired registration can’t park in one place for more than 72 hours.

Many moved on their own, but on Monday, big rig trucks rolled up towing the vehicles left behind.

“They just came in and took everything,” said Sarah.

Less than two weeks ago, Commerce Circle had vehicles lining the park for miles.

So where did everyone go?

“They dispersed in many directions: Discovery Park, Camp Pollock, down by the Harley Davidson,” said Sarah.

When CBS13 asked the city that question, officials said those camping weren’t asked to leave.

Those in tents could stay, but the vehicles had to be moved.

The city says the vehicles were taken to one of two sites that the city contracts with.

Sarah says the enforcement is a sign of a crackdown in how the city responds to vehicles used as shelter.

“It’s just hard, stressful, and I don’t know where we’re going next,” said Sarah.

“We felt safe. There was a strong sense of community here,” said Jonathon.

The City’s Department of Community Response says it’s been visiting Commerce Circle for months offering whatever resources it has available.