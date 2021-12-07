SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man fatally shot in a road rage incident on a Sacramento freeway Monday was identified as a retired correctional officer.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Lufino Reyes Mejorado, 60, began his career with the department back in April 1988. He worked at California State Prison, Solano until his retirement in December 2018.

Mejorado, of Sacramento, was shot at multiple times during an incident that began on Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue and ended on Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard.

David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was identified as the suspected gunman and arrested a few hours after the initial incident. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces a murder charge.

“Mejorado was an exemplary officer and an integral part of California State Prison, Solano. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. CDCR extends its condolences to his family during this difficult time,” said Terry Thornton, deputy press secretary with the CDCR.

Thornton said a peer support program is available at the Solano prison for employees and former colleagues of Mejorado to cope with the tragic shooting.

According to jail records, Perry is ineligible for bail and is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.