GALT (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash off of Highway 99 in Sacramento County.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on Stockton Boulevard and Twin Cities Road, north of Galt.READ MORE: Woman Accused Of Kidnapping Sacramento County Kids Arrested In Las Vegas
The husband of the woman driving says she lost control of the pickup truck, causing it to flip over into an embankment.READ MORE: Witness Describes I-5 Shooting That Left Man With Life-Threatening Injuries In Sacramento
She was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Music Community Mourns Sacramento Pilot Involved In Deadly Plane Crash With 3 Family Members
No other cars were involved.