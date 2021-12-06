STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A Modesto man has been arrested on several criminal charges after he allegedly kept his girlfriend prisoner for about a month.

On November 4 around 1:30 a.m., The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office asking for a security check on a woman who said she was being held against her will and was tortured in Stanislaus County by her new boyfriend, 29-year-old Saul Ortega, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call and found the woman who, they say, had extensive injuries to her body, including bruises and burns. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

She told authorities that she did not immediately call the police because Ortega threatened her and her family.

Sheriff’s department detectives, who were assisted by other law enforcement teams, then went to the 1000 block of Paradise Road to arrest Ortega and execute a search warrant of the residence, they say. They then arrested Ortega and detained an elderly female who was later released after cooperating with detectives.

Ortega was subsequently arrested on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, torture, mayhem, domestic violence, criminal threats, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, and felon in possession of firearms. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on $1 million bail.

The sheriff’s office believes Ortega may have victimized others. If you believe you or someone you know was a victim, you are asked to contact Detective D. Gonzalez at (209) 595-8686. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or on www.stancrimetips.org.