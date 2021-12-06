SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have released body camera and other video taken of the November incident where an officer was shot at in south Sacramento.

The incident happened on the morning of Nov. 28 along the 6200 block of Lemon Hill Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate multiple reports of someone brandishing a gun in the area.

One witness video captured the suspect on the street and pointing his gun at a car.

Witnesses were able to direct officers to the apartment complex where the suspect – later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Armada – was last seen. At this point, officers saw Armada walking up some stairs in a breezeway.

Officers started giving Armada commands – but that’s when he allegedly turned around and shot at an officer, prompting the officer to fire back.

The officer who was shot at later discovered that a round had gone through their uniform and nearly hit their leg. No injuries were reported, however, and police say no other shootings took place after that initial exchange.

A perimeter was put in place and Armada was eventually arrested with the help of a police K9 after an 8-hour search.

Armada was booked into jail after being checked out at the hospital and is facing charges of attempted murder of police officers, assaulting a police K9, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.

The videos released by the police department of the incident can be seen here.