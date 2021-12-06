CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Two people suffered minor injuries in a townhouse fire in Orangevale, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Monday evening.

The fire happened along the 9100 block of Greenback Lane.

According to officials, the fire, which was determined to be accidental, started in the kitchen and was contained to that two-story home. Metro Fire said multiple adjacent units were saved from damage.

The two people who were injured were treated for smoke inhalation and released.