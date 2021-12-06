VISALIA (AP/CBS13) — Authorities say the four people were killed when a small plane crashed in heavy fog minutes after takeoff in central California over the weekend were from the Sacramento area.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a crash in a field just west of Visalia Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there were four people aboard the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza. A sheriff’s official said four people were killed in the crash.

On Monday, the four people killed were identified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office as David Chelini, 78, his nephew Steven Chelini, 58, and David’s daughters Karen Baker, 46, and Donna Chelini, 48. All four were from the Sacramento area, officials say.

It’s not immediately known where the plane was headed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

