Sunday Morning Forecast - 12/5/21
Jordan Segundo brings us the morning forecast for the Sacramento region.
2 hours ago
CBS13 AM News Update 12/4/2021
Here's your latest weather and news update from Jordan Segundo and Ashley Williams.
1 day ago
Tunes With A Twist - 12/3
It's a Good Day Friday tradition, time for Tunes With A Twist! Jordan's here to sing us some of the top Spotify playlist songs of 2021, play along with us!
2 days ago
Pop Culture Gift Ideas With The Pop Insider!
We all have a pop culture fanatic in our lives, right? Sometimes they can be hard to buy for, but James Zahn with The Pop Insider joins Cody with some great gift ideas!
2 days ago
Show & Tell
Cody shows off some 'Elf on the Shelf' goodies!
2 days ago
Saturday's Show Info (12/4/21)
Show information for Saturday, December 4th, 2021.
Friday's Show Info (12/3/21)
Show Information for Friday, 12/3/21.
Thursday's Show Info. (12/2/21)
Wednesday's Show Info. (12/1/21)
Tuesday's Show Info. (11/30/21)
Bob Dole, World War II Veteran, Senator And Presidential Nominee, Has Died At 98
December 5, 2021 at 10:18 am