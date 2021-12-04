TRACY (CBS13) — The Tracy City Council will consider approval of an employment agreement with Michael Rogers to serve as Tracy’s 12th City Manager at its regular meeting on Tuesday, said the Community Engagement and Public Information Division.

Mr. Rogers has worked in government for almost 20 years. He is presently the Deputy City Manager of Glenn Heights, Texas, as well as a member of the National Association of City Transportation Officials’ policy board (NACTO).

Robert Adams has been serving as Interim City Manager since August, while the comprehensive search for a permanent City Manager was underway.

“Mr. Adams’ strong leadership has been instrumental in our efforts to recalibrate our organization and strengthen relationships between Council, City Staff, and those we serve,” said Mayor Nancy Young. “We appreciate the support he has provided ‘Team Tracy’ and the foundation he has set to ensure our success as we move into a new season of leadership.”

Mr. Adams’ last day with the City will be the following week if Council approves the employment agreement as presented on Tuesday night.