SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Friday, officers arrested a sideshow event organizer for arranging a previous sideshow that caused thousands of dollars in damage to municipal streets, said the Sacramento Police Department.

According to a tweet sent out by the police department, active warrants were obtained that allowed police to obtain proof that the event organizer had organized previous sideshows as well as one in North Natomas Friday evening.

“Throughout the night, officers towed 14 cars, issued 20 misdemeanor citations, and issued 15 infraction citations. Sacramento PD will continue taking enforcement action related to sideshows & will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow participant vehicles at a later date,” said the Sacramento Police Department.