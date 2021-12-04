CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

California International Marathon
26.2 miles from Folsom Dam to the Capitol

Festival Of Trees
San Joaquin County Historical Museum
11793 N. Micke Grove Road
Lodi, CA 95240
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: (209) 331-2055
Facebook: @sjchistoricalsocietyandmuseum
Website: http://www.sanjoaquinhistory.org 

READ MORE: California International Marathon Expected To Bring In $10M To City Of Sacramento

15th Annual Rally4kids
Shriners Hospitals For Children
Northern California
2425 Stockton Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95817
Today at 8 a.m.
Instagram: @Shrinersnorca
Website: http://www.shrinersnorcalgift.com

Christmas At The Barn
17397 Enterprise Rd
Escalon, CA 95320
12 noon – 4 p.m.
Phone: (209) 402-7567
Facebook: @ Christmas At The Barn
Instagram: @Lorinasediblegarden

READ MORE: 'Thousands Of Dollars In Damage;' Sacramento Sideshow Organizer Arrested In North Natomas

Marlene the Plant Lady
Instagram: @marlenetheplantlady
Facebook: @marlenetheplantlady

Labor And Delivery Expert
Trish Ware
Instagram: @labor.nurse.mama

MORE NEWS: Tracy City Council To Consider Appointing New City Manager At Upcoming Council Meeting

Pineapple Heels
Website: http://www.joannevernay.com
Social Media: @joannevernay
Promo Code = GOODAYSAC10
(10% off until 12/20 /Free Shipping is included)