STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man has been sentenced for sex trafficking a 16-year-old victim, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Angel Jesus Sanchez-Manriquez, 22, was sentenced this week to 11 years and three months in prison.

Between October and December of 2020, Sanchez-Manriquez posted dozens of ads of the child on a prostitution website. Prosecutors said he paid for motel rooms around Stockton where the victim could perform sex acts for adult customers.

Multiple search warrants led investigators to Sanchez-Manriquez’s phone, where they discovered he had used the device to record videos and take photos of the 16-year-old performing the acts on adult customers and himself.