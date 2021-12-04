SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Motorists traveling along Interstate 80 near the city of Fairfield Saturday night should plan ahead. Due to a bridge demolition, Caltrans will be closing both westbound and eastbound I-80 beginning at 11 p.m.

It is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Crews are removing the existing bridge spans of the eastbound State Route 12 to Eastbound Interstate 80 connector bridge.

Caltrans is warning that delays of up to 45 minutes could occur during the demolition.

Detours will be available.