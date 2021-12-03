SONORA (CBS13) – Police have arrested a student in Sonora for allegedly making threats against other students at the school.

At approximately 12:24 p.m. Friday, the Sonora Police Department was told by Cassina High School administrators that a 17-year-old student had made threats to commit a shooting on campus, according to a Police Department statement.

Police responded to the call, and following a preliminary investigation, arrested the suspect on suspicion of felony criminal threats.

No weapons were found on the student during a search.

The student’s motives for making the threats are not clear at this point, and we will not be releasing further details.