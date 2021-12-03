CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

SH Holiday Boutique
The 48th Annual Holiday Home Tour Boutique and Cafe
Through Sunday, December 5th
Sacred Heart School
856 39th Street

Farm Party Craft Sale
Sal’s Laughing Dog Farm
36171 State Highway 16 (Cross Street: Road 98)
Woodland, CA 95695
12 noon – 6 p.m.
Phone: (916) 233-9274
Instagram: @salslaughingdogfarm

Holiday Show of Hands Craft Fair
St. John the Evangelist School
5701 Locust Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Phone: (916) 481-8845
Facebook: @HolidayShowOfHands
Cost: FREE

Burger Patch
2301 K Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 Midnight
Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday 11 a.m. – 12 Midnight
Phone: (916) 750-4200
Website: http://www.theburgerpatch.com 

The Rich Groomer 
San Juan Village Shopping Center
3291 Truxel Road Suite 23
Sacramento, CA 95833
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Instagram: @therichgroomer
Website: http://www.therichgroomer.com

Labor and Delivery Expert
Trish Ware
Instagram: @labor.nurse.mama

Caulipower Scrambles
Website: http://www.eatcaulipower.com/en/
Instagram: @caulipower

 

