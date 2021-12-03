SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two armed suspects burglarized a South Sacramento Jewelry store Friday afternoon. The store owner tells CBS13 that the suspects made off with roughly $300,000 in merchandise.

The owner, not comfortable sharing the name of the store or showing his face, fearing for his safety and concerned the suspects may come back.

The brazen burglary happened in broad daylight.

Police can be heard over the radio scanner saying, “They were armed with guns and took 300 grand from the business. The suspects are two male white adults.”

In a video obtained by CBS13, two hooded men in masks can be seen entering a South Sacramento Jewelry store on Florin road.

First, the suspects look around the store for a minute then they each pull a gun on the owner, backing him and his wife into a corner before cleaning out the jewelry cases.

The suspects eventually leave – with everything.

“That’s 2-300K worth of merchandise,” says Mohammad Mallick, who owns a store nearby and says a crime like this could be devastating for the small business.

“Basically you go out of business when things like this happen,” says Mallick.

The crime was sad but not surprising to neighbors.

“It’s happened here before,” says Janine Acebedo who works in a cellphone store all alone.

“This door was completely broken there’s still glass on the floor. A week prior to that they shattered this window,” says Acebedo.

The jewelry store owner asked our CBS13 crew to play the surveillance video in hopes that someone recognizes the suspects and that they are brought to justice.

The owner and his wife tell CBS13 they believe one of the suspects was inside the jewelry store earlier in the day and then returned to rob them.

CBS13 has made several attempts to contact the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Office regarding additional information about the crime and the suspects. We did not hear back.