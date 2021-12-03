GALT (CBS13) – There’s nothing that says you’re wallet is getting low like the sounds of filling up your gas tank. But drivers in Galt are getting an early Christmas present.

“This is a Christmas bonus to all of my local friends who supported us,” said Kishore Avula.

Avula, the owner of Neighbors Market and Spirits off Simmerhorn, dropped prices $.60 per gallon from $4.89 to $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Honestly I was shocked. I didn’t really believe it,” said Henri Lara.

It’s become the talk of the small town ever since Avula posted his plan on Facebook Friday afternoon writing, “Happy Holidays….. Fill up the tanks.”

“I was working and my sister called me and she said they dropped the prices over there on Simmerhorn,” said Stephanie Bettencourt.

“We were on the internet and we seen it. And my girlfriend goes you better go over there and see if you can get some,” said Ken Combs.

Drivers told CBS13 they were saving anywhere from $15 to $30 to fill up their tanks. It’s an early Christmas surprise at a local gas station that’s keeping the community going one gallon at a time.

“What better can you do for your community? I told him thank you too,” said Bettencourt.

Avula says he plans to keep the price drop in place for as long as he can. He says it could last days or weeks depending on the price of crude oil.