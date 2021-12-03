CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Marine Veteran in Citrus Heights is looking for his missing service dog, Jasmine, who was last spotted on Sunshine Boulevard near the Marketplace at Birdcage.

Jeff Landay’s service dog is important to him, not just because of their companionship, but because of the service she provides for his PTSD and anxiety. She’s been missing for just over 72 hours and he’s asking the public, ‘Have you seen her?’

“Any day with your children missing you want to know where they’re at right away,” said Landay, who describes Jasmine, a Pitbull, as his ‘child’, or as he said, “for lack of a better term.”

Landay was in the Third Battalion Fifth Marines, and enlisted in 2004. By 2006, he was in Iraq serving at the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Through this dedicated service he was injured and received three Purple Hearts.

“That’s the one award you never really want, I’ve been stabbed I’ve been shot and I’ve been bombed more than once,” said Landay.

This is why Jasmine is so important, he said.

The last time he saw her was in his car. They were in a parking lot, near PetSmart in Citrus Heights. Landay said his body “locked up” and he had a seizure, the first one in over a year, he added.

“My brain told my right foot to do the wrong thing and that was to hit the gas, not the brakes. I woke up 10 minutes later,” said Landay.

Witnesses told him that when he woke up, that Jasmine was spooked and jumped out of the car window. He said he’s gotten tips in the hours and days that followed as to where she was last seen but hasn’t found her yet.

He hopes that by sharing her photo and the story, she will be found. She is chipped, he added, and asks if anyone finds her to take her to the nearest SPCA so he can be contacted directly.