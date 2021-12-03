GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Three were arrested in Grass Valley on Thursday for Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia said the Grass Valley Police Department.

The detectives served a search warrant to a residence on Brighton Street where they arrested the 37-year-old homeowner, Taylor Muendel, his girlfriend, 32-year-old Lindsay Gaydos, along with 33-year-old Jennifer Blanchard.

The first two were charged with felony controlled substance violations, along with committing a felony while out on bail and maintaining a residence for controlled substance use.

Blanchard was cited and released on misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and marijuana charges.

The Grass Valley Police Department reported that this is one of four Fentanyl-related search warrant searches that have netted over a quarter pound of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, 50 firearms, all possessed by convicted felons, high capacity magazines, and several thousand rounds of ammunition.