SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 64-year-old man has died after a car crashed into a building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash near Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found that a vehicle had hit a building.

Officers say the driver was found dead inside the car. He has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 64-year-old Larry Horton.

No other injuries were reported.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point in the investigation.