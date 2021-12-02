TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police have arrested a professional boxer from Turlock who is suspected of beating someone unconscious following a road rage incident in November.

The initial incident happed in the parking lot of a gas station on Geer Road on November 16. Police say Sharp’s alleged victim, who had been facing potential life-threatening injuries during the assault, is now recovering.

Police say Nathan “The Tank” Sharp, 31, was arrested at his Turlock home on Wednesday afternoon following a standoff with authorities that lasted about an hour, say police. He was then booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of battery, causing great bodily injury, and aggravated assault.

Based on evidence located during the search, police say Sharp may be facing additional charges although they didn’t provide details on what that evidence might be.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone who may have information about this incident or others related to Sharp to contact Detective Gina Giovacchini at (209) 668-6539. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.