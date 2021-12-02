CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Colfax News, Placer County News, Tokayana Fire, vegetation fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — The Placer County Fire Department responded to a 1/4 acre fire in Colfax, dubbed the Tokayana Fire.

The fire originated off Tokayana Way and spread from a burn pile, burning vegetation and one dog house.

Fire crews have put out the structure fire and are currently working on the vegetation fire.

This is a developing story. More details to come.