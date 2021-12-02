CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is behind bars after a car chase and crash in Downtown Sacramento.

After racing after the driver through the streets of downtown near Q Street, the chase continued on foot through Crocker Park.

The suspect then took off running into a nearby apartment complex, where he was apprehended.

The suspect was then arrested and is currently behind bars.

