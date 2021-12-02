RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A violent attack inside a popular Rio Linda establishment has the store’s owner recovering from stab wounds.

She escaped with cuts to her legs, arm, and face.

The Rio Linda restaurant called Tummy’s Sub Shop turned into a crime scene after the owner Sandy Shinn was stabbed inside early Thursday morning. Her attacker took off before deputies arrived.

Dispatch audio recordings describe what deputies discovered when they arrived:

Dispatcher: “…your victim stabbed in the leg and arm…possible also has a facial injury…” Dispatcher: “the suspect’s GOA…last seen leaving the building on foot…unknown direction after that…”

Mona Campbell helps run Rio Linda’s Elkhorn Moose Lodge.

“A lot of us are on edge, you know, worried,” she said. “This could have happened to any of us.”

Campbell says the attack at Tummy’s is only part of a one-two punch in the community.

A woman was found dead in a home on Rio Linda Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

A homicide investigation led Sacramento sheriff’s deputies to make an arrest. They have not identified the victim or the suspect.

“It’s just been real weird lately,” Shinn said.

Shinn’s family declined our request for an interview but said she is home from the hospital and recovering.

It’s a relief for her loved ones and her Rio Linda community who are now ready to help her re-open.

“Right now we all just need to pull together, you know, because I don’t want to see nobody lose their business, because they can’t, because someone went in and destroyed what she’s been doing for our community,” Campbell said.

Sacramento sheriff’s deputies have not released any description for this sandwich shop stabbing suspect.