Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris...Part 2In this segment of Johnnie's Jams, Director Jonathan Meris recalls his encounters with his friend Paula Abdul. Meanwhile, Jordan Segundo shares his experience being on American Idol and having Paula as a judge. See what songs Director Jonathan Meris plays to pay tribute to Paula and birthday girls: Britney Spears and Nelly Furtado. Also, he throws in a little Southern Rock as well as an American Idol favorite!

9 hours ago

Southside Park Merry-Go-RoundAshley Williams is in Sacramento at Southside Park and they're debuting a new Merry-Go-Round that is wheel chair accessible. See how the dedication of this Merry-Go-Round helps many people.

9 hours ago

Lovely Girl Mobile BoutiqueJulissa Ortiz is in Lodi with the owner of Lovely Girl Mobile Boutique. See what stylish clothes you can get from this lovely boutique!

9 hours ago

Holiday Baking RecipesWe talk to celebrity Chef Duff Goldman as he shares special holiday baking recipes with us! See what dishes you can bake too like Duff!

10 hours ago

National Special Education DayLori Wallace is in Rocklin and schools are honoring National Special Education Day. See what they're doing to celebrate this awesome day.

10 hours ago