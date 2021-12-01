Letters to Santa
Dec 4, 12-4 p.m.
Chason’s
Christmas Again
Premieres Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
“Madly Marvelous: The Costumes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Available November 23rd wherever books are sold.
Indian Rock Tree Farm
3800 North Canyon Road
Camino
http://www.applehill.com
@applehillofficial
Shop Local Lodi
http://www.boxwoodfinch.com
Check out @Boxwoodfinch on Instagram and Facebook.
Chef Duff Goldman
http://www.sunmaid.com
Special Education Day
http://www.sres.rocklinusd.org
Shop Local: Lovely Girl
@lovelygirlboutique- Instagram
Lovely Girl Mobile Boutique- Facebook
lovelygirlmobileboutique@yahoo.com- email
(209) 483-8910-contact
Merry-Go-Round
Southside Park Playground
2115 6th St.
Sacramento
http://www.sacdreamplayground.com
Meyer Sale
Dates: Thursday, December 2nd through Monday, December 13th
Times: Monday-Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm, Opening Day: 8 am – 6 pm
Consumer inquiries: 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30AM – 4PM)
Downloadable coupon, and a preview of discounted items available, visit https://meyerus.com/sale/
Traveling Dogs
Isle Style Pets
Social media: @islestylepets
Dogs’ social media: @mermaidpu
http://www.Islestylepets.com