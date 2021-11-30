SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new effort is underway in the search for the Sacramento Zoo’s next location. Sacramento city leaders are taking a look at several sites in hopes of keeping the zoo from relocating to Elk Grove.

The Sacramento zoo is a fan favorite for families, which is why mom Gabrielle Cooper- is excited for the possibility that it could be relocated to her South Sacramento neighborhood—at the current undeveloped site of the regional sanitation Buffer lands.

“I think there is a good amount of people who don’t come down here unless they live here. I think if it is something like a zoo that will get the kids together, it will make a lot of people aware of the neighborhood,” Cooper explained.

The zoo’s current home in Land Park is 94 years old and sits on less than 15 acres. Zoo officials explain that their cramped quarters are putting their accreditation at risk.

In September the zoo entered a 6-month exclusive negotiation with Elk Grove to possibly relocate there. CBS 13 talked to Zoo officials in September who explaining the reason behind the need to move.

“Over the years we’ve lost many of the animals that call the zoo home and we’ve lost them for good reason. We didn’t have the space to provide them with the life that they needed and to meet with modern standards of animal care,” explained Elizabeth Stallard, President, Board of Trustees Sacramento Zoo.

Sacramento still looking at sites within the city including Del Paso Regional Park in the north and the Job Corps site in the South as possible locations for animals to thrive.

“I think it’s a good idea, I think all the kids in the neighborhood would like it,” explained parent, Maria Ramirez

But not all neighbors near the Job Corps agree. Manuel Guido who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years is concerned the relocation could bring more cars to the already busy Meadowview road.

“Traffic in a small area like this, I don’t think it would be a very wise idea,” he explained.

Many hoping years of debate are decided soon giving the animals a new place to call home

“We are going to do whatever we can to put the zoo where it needs to be for the next 94 years,” explained Stallard in September.

The former Sleep Train Arena location in Natomas was considered but plans fell through after the location was picked for a new site for a hospital development.

Sacramento City Council is set to discuss the future location of the Zoo during their November 30 meeting.