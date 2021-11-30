SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was reported missing in Natomas and is said to be in danger.

Josh Gartner was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lanfranco Cir., according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. The area is in northwest Natomas near El Centro and Del Paso roads.

🚨Please RT/help us locate this missing person at risk due to medical conditions He was last seen at 8AM yesterday 11/29/21)in the 100 block of Lanfranco (North Sac/NW Natomas_near El Centro/Del Paso Rd.) & thought to be driving a blue/grey 2013 Subaru Outback w/plate 7BGT887. pic.twitter.com/2ZPzw1xDby — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 30, 2021

Gartner was thought to be driving a blue/grey 2013 Subaru Outback with license plate 7BGT887.

He is considered to be at risk because of unspecified medical conditions, police say.

Gartner is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150-160 pounds, and was wearing a green Habitat for Humanity sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Gartner’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at (916) 732-0100.