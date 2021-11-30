FOLSOM (CBS13) — Following weeks of delays due to vandals and thieves, the Folsom Historic District Ice Rink is finally set to open Wednesday.

It’s exciting not just for the workers — who were on the ice testing it out Tuesday — but also the community that’s been waiting for what some consider an annual tradition.

The Christmas tree is ready and the lights are set to welcome families back to the ice once again this holiday season.

It’s been several days of stress for the family-run business and its employees.

Many worked 16-hour days to get the rink up and running following days of vandals and thieves.

Many were caught on camera damaging the tubes that carry the liquid that keeps the ice rink cold.

Now, by Wednesday afternoon, families will be able to get back on the ice for the first time this season.